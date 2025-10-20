Gas Station Cashier Learned That A Pump Had Started Spewing Gasoline, But A Quick-Thinking Customer Acted To Keep Them Safe

Quick thinking can prevent dangerous situations and keep people safe.

Imagine going to a gas station to get gas, but you notice that a gas pump is leaking.

How would you handle this situation?

Would you try to do something to stop the leak, notify the employees, or ignore the situation and hope for the best?

In this story, a cashier was working at a busy gas station when an unexpected emergency unfolded.

She learned that a pump was spewing gasoline, but when a customer came rushing inside, it was actually a relief.

Read the full story below for all the details.

A Customer Reads a Sign, and Does the Right Thing This happened just a few days ago. I work nights at a very large gas station. About 4 am, I was rushing to try to finish a cleaning task, when my coworker called out to look at my register. All of the gas pump indicators were flashing, because the pumps had been shut off. None of us had shut them down, so we were just about to call for the manager when an older gentleman came rushing in.

This woman learned that a customer pressed the emergency shut-off switch because gas was spilling everywhere.

“Hey, I pulled up to get some gas, and the pump was spewing gas everywhere so I hit the emergency shut off switch.” Holy cow! Two weeks ago, a car with an electrical problem caught fire in the parking lot. It was not actually at a pump, thank goodness. Customers couldn’t understand why they weren’t being allowed to pump gas. This guy noticed the button, read the sign, and actually pushed it when needed! And he came in to let us know. I’m really glad he was there.

Only about a gallon of gas was spilled.

It might have been much longer before the leak was discovered. It’s an environmental hazard and has to be cleaned a specific way. I estimate that no more than a gallon was spilled. No idea what caused it. I’m just a cashier, so someone else dealt with that.

She appreciated the man’s quick decision-making to keep all of them safe.

It was fixed within the hour, though. The gentleman is a regular, and very nice. I hope management thanked him somehow.

That customer really saved the day!

A single act of kindness can keep everyone safe.

