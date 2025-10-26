Gas Station Employee Was Curious About A White Box Near The Register And Pressed The Panic Button, So Police Cars Came Flying To Her Workplace

Some things are meant to be left alone, especially if they’re not part of your job.

This woman was working at the fuel section of a grocery store with an attached gas station.

She noticed a white box with a button in it and tried tinkering with it.

This caused an unexpected police arrival and a confusing situation for everyone.

Read the full story below and find out how she handled this mess.

How I got Half the Police Department to My Store I work in a growing grocery store that has a gas station attached to it. I was recently asked to work the fuel section, while one of the girls went on vacation. I knew nothing about the panic button. Chaos ensued.

This woman noticed a white box near the register.

I was sitting in my room. I noticed this white box thing with a hole and something that looks like a suction cup in it. I’ve never been told about it and never noticed it. I got busy and forgot about the box.

She started playing around with the box and pushed the button.

My co-worker came in to sit with me. I noticed the box again and started looking around it, but there was nothing on this box. So, me being me, I started playing around with it to figure it out. I was messing with the black thing and accidentally pushed it in. When nothing happened, I figured it was some old, disconnected button for the pumps or something.

Police cars came rushing.

About 25 minutes later, I saw 4 cop cars fly into the parking lot. One came up to my window and asked if I was okay I gave him a confused look and told him that I was fine and asked why. He told me the emergency button went off, so I asked where it was, and he told me around the register.

The manager came out and asked what had happened.

Then, it hit me what I had been playing with. I asked him how to turn it off, and he said to call the manager. The manager came out and asked what happened. We both told him that we were not sure. Then, he popped the button out and said it should be off.

She explained to the manager what she did in private.

About 10 minutes later, corporate called to tell us the panic alarm was on, and to let the manager know. So we called him again, and he said he’d be out there. By this time, I told Matt that I needed to go to the bathroom. I explained to the manager what had happened and explained that I just didn’t want to say it in front of my co-worker. I didn’t get in trouble because I told him before he went to watch the cameras, and he understood my embarrassment.

She later discovered that the panic button had actually malfunctioned.

He then walked out there while on the phone with support. It turned out the box had actually malfunctioned and couldn’t be turned off. They suspended it and let the cops know. Tomorrow, maintenance is coming to fix the box.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny story from this person.

This user has a similar experience, too.

This one shares their honest opinion.

What you did was understandable, says this user.

Finally, this one is impressed.

Curiosity at work can lead to accidentally calling the cops. Ooops!