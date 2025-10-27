Gas Station Slacker Tried To Play Victim To Save His Job, But When His Manager Gave Him A Second Chance, He Squandered It By Skipping Work For Six Days In A Row

Every workplace has that one person who never seems to take responsibility for anything.

After multiple missteps, one lazy gas station employee was on the verge of getting fired, so he begged his boss for a second chance.

But when he proceeded to skip work for more than a week, he showed everyone just how deep his laziness went.

Don’t beg for your job and then quit six days later My boss hired a guy we’ll call Mike four months ago. He was always kind of weird, but it never bothered anyone. About two months ago, he started showing up late or calling off pretty frequently, maybe once a week. Every time I asked him about it, he’d just shrug and say, “It’s not a big deal.”

Mike continued to cause problems, both for his customers and for his coworkers.

Two weeks ago, I was in the cooler stocking when I saw through the glass a lady getting visibly upset with Mike. I stepped out and asked what was happening. Apparently, the lady had called in a pizza order while I was in the cooler, and Mike had forgotten to make it. I apologized to her and offered her a free pizza, but she stormed out. I asked Mike about it. He shrugged and said, “It’s not a big deal.” The next day, his drawer was off three hundred dollars. “It’s not a big deal.” Tried to sell burnt-black breadsticks. “It’s not a big deal.”

Mike’s complete lack of care for his job, paired with short-staffing, has made the job a nightmare for everyone else.

This past week has been a nightmare for everyone at the gas station. One of the girls tore her ACL and will be off for a month, my boss was scheduled to have surgery, one of our closers got strep throat, and two of the first shifters were going on vacation.

So finally Mike got the boot.

Boss was sick of Mike’s nonsense and tried to fire him on Monday. He apparently started crying and begged for his job. He said he was “in a bad groove” and that he could do better.

Out of the goodness of his heart, the manager obliged.

The boss said he had until Friday to prove that he still wanted his job and that he’d have to come in when she called him since we were so short-handed. He came in on time Monday and worked a double. We were all optimistic that he’d been serious about changing. But then…

But it soon became clear Mike wasn’t actually serious about this.

Tues: Calls in five minutes before his shift, says he’s at a benefit and will be late. Shows up four hours later. Wed: Fifteen minutes late; no call. Asks a coworker to work Thursday for him, which they can’t. Thurs: Calls in two hours before shift, says he rolled his ankle. Assistant manager tells him that without a doctor’s note he has to come in since there’s no one else to work. He refuses and hangs up the phone. Fri: Says his ankle hurts too much to come in. Pictures surface on Facebook of him taking his girlfriend to dinner Thursday night. Sat: Comes in on time, limping hard. Limp goes away when he thinks the assistant manager is gone—but she’s really in the office watching cameras. Sun: Five minutes after his shift starts, quits via phone.

So once again, everyone else was left to clean up Mike’s mess.

From 3–7 p.m., I was completely alone in the gas station until a replacement came in. 4–5 p.m. is one of the busiest times on Sundays. I had to make five pizzas in half an hour while ringing up customers. And he had the gall to show up around closing to buy lottery tickets. What the heck.

Seems like quitting is the only thing this guy really excelled at.

After weeks of missed shifts, fake injuries, and empty promises, this horrible coworker’s story ended exactly how everyone expected.

He begged for a chance to do better, but actions speak louder than tears.

