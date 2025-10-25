Gas Stations Were Out Of Fuel For Miles Because Of Extenuating Circumstances, But This Crazy Customer Demanded Answers

Working retail requires a special set of skills, though people often mistakenly assume reading minds is one of them.

What would you do if a customer demanded answers about something you had no way of answering?

Would you make up an answer or politely tell them you don’t know?

One guy recently shared a crazy story about a customer who demanded answers at a gas station.

Here are the details.

Lady expects me to know why a bunch of the other gas stations are out of gas.

Okay so I work at an outdoor fuel center with a kiosk. This happened yesterday, I am one day away from vacation.

The closer, who is my friend was on lunch at the time. I do 9-5 and she does 1:45-10:15 closing.

So obviously they take their lunch at 4:30.

A customer started out in a bad mood.

There are two gas stations that are connected but the one I am at used to be connected to the old grocery store before a new one was built across the street.

At around 4:40, A lady walks up to the window.

I didn’t even get a chance to greet her before she raises her voice at me.

Why do people have to be nasty for no reason?

“WHY ARE ALL THE GAS STATIONS LIKE MAPCO AND SHELL OUT OF GAS?”

Me: I don’t know, I don’t work there.

Lady : *getting more angry* I know you don’t work there. Why are they out of gas?!?!?!?!

Finally, something she can help with!

Me: I don’t know but we have gas.

Lady : Well, I want 50.

Me : Okay, what pump are you on?

Can’t believe they were able to act this professional.

Lady : *points instead of saying it* over there.

I scan her loyalty card.

And surprise surprise.

She pays with a 100.

Ah, one of those.

We had a fifty in the drawer so that’s what she got.

She looked like she got more mad when I gave her a fifty but I closed my till quickly and told her in the most passive aggressive way to have a good day.

What a perfect sendoff for her. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Life may be a highway, but knowledge certainly isn’t.

