Generous Friend Has Helped Her Homeless Buddy Out With A Place To Stay And Has Even Lent Her A Car. But After A Harsh Reality Check, She’s About To Put Her Foot Down

When someone you care about is in trouble, it’s natural to want to help.

So when the woman in this story found out that her friend had lost her home, she stepped in to support her while she got back on her feet.

Over time though, it became quite clear that her friend was more interested in taking advantage of her kindness than regaining stability in her life.

Read on to find out what happened for her to kick the woman out again.

AITA for refusing to allow a friend to continue to borrow my car? I am a 47-year-old woman with have a friend (female, 67) who has recently become homeless along with her husband (67, male). They’re staying with me while working on getting an apartment through a nonprofit organization. I have two cars. One is a primary vehicle, the other is a backup. I let them borrow my backup car so they could go to appointments, look at apartments, and go to the grocery store. They both have steady income from social security and a pension, so all I asked is that they keep the car fuelled up, pay attention to maintenance issues (it’s an old car), keep it clean, and drive safely.

But this arrangement is not going to plan.

After six weeks, the car’s side lights wouldn’t turn off, and I had to pull the fuse so the battery wouldn’t drain. The car could still be driven in the day, but not at night or in the rain, so I told them “no night driving until I can fix this.” The next night, they drove it. I was angry because if they cause an accident or get pulled over, it’s me on the line. When I talked to them about it, they ignored and talked over me.

And the problems just kept coming.

I spent the rest of the next day fixing the electrical problem (that her husband caused). Then, a few days later, there was a flat tire and they couldn’t figure out how to open the trunk. So I had to drive to them, open the trunk and change the tire. I noticed all the tires looked flat, so I checked them. They were all at 15-20 psi. It’s amazing all four tires weren’t ruined.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

I also noticed the gas meter was at the halfway mark (I fill up when the gas meter is at ¾). I told them it was time to fill her up. They said okay, sure thing. Four days later, I went to get something from the car. I noticed a horrible smell and garbage all over my car. As I was cleaning it out, I glanced at the gas meter. Empty.

This all left the woman absolutely livid.

By this time, I was furious. I finished cleaning out my car (the smell was a rotten banana peel under the passenger seat along with remnants of hemp they’d been smoking in my car), and took the car to get refuelled. I checked my car’s GPS history and in the past six weeks, they looked at four upscale apartment complexes that the nonprofit organization definitely will not pay for. They refuse to consider apartments in “poor” neighborhoods, which is their only viable option. Every day, they’d gone out to eat, went shopping at department stores, bought groceries at high end grocery stores, went to smoke shops, and drove around in circles. I did the math and realized they have never put a drop of gas in my car.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the woman reacted when she realised they were taking her for a ride.

My capacity to care about their plight is now as dry as my car’s gas tank. I trusted them with my car so that they could get back on their feet, not go joyriding and mess up my car. I took the keys and told them they don’t get to drive it anymore, and they can take an Uber. Now they’re refusing to look at apartments unless I drive them, because Uber is too expensive. They still walk to restaurants. I’ve told them they need to be out in two weeks. Apartment, hotel, the street, I don’t care. They say I’m being a bad friend. AITA?

It’s one thing taking a friend in during a difficult time while they’re getting back on their feet – but what this couple are doing is very different.

They are completely taking advantage of a woman who is helping them out of the kindness of her own heart.

It really shows what kind of people they are.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person called out the supposed ‘friends” bad behavior.

While others encouraged her to make them face the consequences of their poor choices.

And others thought it should be the end of the friendship.

This woman is being really kind here by supporting her friends, and this complete disrespect is all she’s getting in return.

It’s great that she’s taken the keys and has given them a date to leave by, because they are walking all over her as it stands.

These are selfish people, and there’s no signs of that changing.

She doesn’t need them.

