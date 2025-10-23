Girl Issues Stern Warning To Nintendo Not To “Brick” Her Grandma’s Switch, And The Beautiful Animal Crossing World She’s Created There

I love Nintendo games a lot – for my money, they’re still the best in the business when it comes to create truly fun video game experiences.

That said, they are are also a nightmare of capitalistic lawfare and extreme anti-piracy measures.

From shutting down emulators to jailing offenders to placing it in the TERMS OF SERVICE that they can remotely destroy your device if you tinker with it.

And what’s worse, now they seem to be bricking Switches for no reason at all.

Several reports have come in of a software update effectively ruining consoles, with Nintendo rushing out hot fixes and in some cases charging to fix the damage THEY did.

In the midst of all of this, one brave woman had a message. And it took the form of this video TikTok user @lidzmccoy:

“Hey, Nintendo, I’m seeing some squirrely little rumors about the newer updates, um, bricking older switches. And I’m just here to tell you. Eye contact involved.”

“If you are responsible for killing the island of my 82 year old grandmother. Her Animal Crossing island is her whole life. She gets up every morning and goes all around her island and says hi to every villager and has their birthdays written down. She has a whole notebook for it. This is her life.”

“If you break her switch, I’m gonna come find you in Japan. You. There will be consequences for your actions, okay? Keep my grandma’s switch safe.”

The people are rising up.

This is a serious tradition for some.

The rumors are getting fierce.

And people are getting a little fed up.

Meanwhile I’m pretty sure Switch 2 sales are still breaking records.

So…

