Grocery Store Employee Tried to Help Out A Customer Who Had Been Patiently Waiting, But The Man Decided To Leave Without Buying Anything

Full disclosure: I’ve done this before.

I’m talking about loading up a cart with groceries, waiting FOREVER to check out, and finally getting so frustrated that I ditch the cart and walk out empty-handed.

Hey, we all have a breaking point, right?

And so did the fella in this story from Reddit.

Take a look at what happened!

Today a customer got annoyed, abandoned his shopping on my till belt and just walked out….and I felt for the guy. “This happened earlier today. I was on till serving as were a couple of others, it was busy so there were a few of us on the tills. As the number of people started to dwindle, the till in front of me closed down and was serving the last few customers who already had shopping on her belt. I had been serving for a good few minutes afterwards and started closing down too when I noticed the number of people on at the till in front of me hadn’t changed. There were two people left. A guy who had a few bits, and an elderly woman who was in front of him. The elderly woman was trying to use a coupon that, for whatever reason, was simply not working but was adamant about using it.

They know all about this kind of customer…

I couldn’t hear the details but let’s be honest….the lyrics may change a bit but the dance is always the same. At this point I had nearly served everyone who was left on my belt and I honestly felt bad for the guy who, at this point, must have been stood waiting ten minutes or more. I managed to catch his eye, smiled, and gestured for him to come over to my till. He smiled back, picked up his couple of items and put them on my belt. I only had one customer left before I could serve him.

But this customer was difficult.

“Those are on offer!” Demands the woman I was serving, pointing at her bakery items. “Those are buy two, get one free! I know they are!” “Sorry, but I’m pretty sure those are not the items on offer.” “Yes they are, I saw the sign! I know those are the ones on offer!” “…I’ll get someone to check for you.” A minute passes and I get informed that her baked goods are in fact…not on offer. She doesn’t say anything. “So that’ll be….”

It’s not that easy.

“What about those?! I know there’s an offer for them!” She’s now pointing at some other food items. “Get someone to check them too! I know they’re on offer!” I’m only part way through asking someone to now check for another offer, when the guy who I had beckoned across mutters some something under his breath and just promptly walks out the store, leaving his shopping behind. As he left I saw the elderly woman still at the till in front of me, now with a manager there too. Even though I knew I was going to have to put his shopping back, I honestly felt for the guy. Oh, and in case anyone was wondering… none of the items the lady at my till bought were on offer.”

I feel for the guy too.

Grocery shopping can sometimes be an exercise in frustration…

