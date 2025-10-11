Grocery Store Manager Kept Changing An Employee’s Schedule Without Telling Her Until The Last Minute, So She Decided Not To Go In Unless She Was On The Schedule

When you work at a place with lots of different people, it is not uncommon to have to be a little flexible with your schedule.

What would you do if your manager kept changing your schedule in the middle of the week without even telling you?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so now she decided that if she wasn’t told about a schedule change, she is not going in to work.

AITA for not going into work when I’m not on the schedule even if my boss asked me to come in? So I, (20f), work at Food Lion.

I work in the HBC department and work mainly Sunday’s, Tuesday’s, and Friday’s 7pm-3am. I don’t have a car so I have a coworker drive me to work since we work mainly the same schedule. I’ve worked here for almost 2 months and my manager for my department has been pulling the same thing since I got hired.

Every time the schedule for the next week comes out on Friday’s I check it. I work the same three days. But for the last couple of weeks my boss texts me every Wednesday (I don’t work Wednesdays) and tells me im supposed to be in that day. First time it happened I’m like, “okay, she must have changed the schedule and didn’t tell me. I’ll go in and check just in case.”

I go in and check I’m not on there. She swears up and down she out me on and I shrug it off. Must have been a mistake Second time it happens, not on the schedule for Wednesday and I even check in with her to make sure it wasn’t a mistake and she said she didn’t have the hours for me. Wednesday rolls around and she tells me I was supposed to be in that night?

Third time happened today. I checked the schedule on Friday and I made sure I wasn’t on for Wednesday. She texts me today, “Did you find a ride for tomorrow since (said coworker) isn’t working?”

I tell her “I checked the schedule on Friday and it said I wasn’t supposed to be in tomorrow, and my parents are out of town so I don’t have anyone to take me up there.” She swears up and down that she put me on the schedule so tonight when I go in I will check.

If I do happen to be on the schedule that means she changed it and didn’t tell me. If that happened then I will politely tell her that if she changes my schedule then she needs to tell me so I can check and confirm. If I’m not on the schedule then I am simply not going in, and since I’m not officially on the schedule it won’t count against me as a no call no show.

She had been accused of stealing hours from the last HBC girl who worked before me because she asks them to come in when They’re not on the schedule and doesn’t put in the hours correctly. So I don’t want to go in and trust her with manually putting in my hours. And according to other managers she doesn’t communicate with her employees properly (clearly) which causes issues that could have been avoided.

But I also don’t want her to keep guilt tripping me into coming in when clearly there is a pattern here that makes me feel uneasy. AITA?

