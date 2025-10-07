Grocery Store Shopper Asked Where A Specific Item Was, But He Finally Realized She Was Dressed In Business Clothes And Didn’t Work There

If you haven’t spent much time on Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page, you’re really missing out!

The stories are quite funny and they seem to happen to folks every single day.

Let’s see what happened this time…

It finally happened to me. “I always laugh reading these posts and never thought I’d be making one. I work in an office and dress business casual for my job. I stopped at my local Aldi to pick up some quick dinner prep stuff after work yesterday and as I’m standing in front of the lettuce aisle searching for some baby spinach an older man comes up next to me and mumbles something at me. My first instinct was just to say “what?” So he says VERY loudly “where’s your ginger!”

Oops!

When I just stared at him, he repeated himself again, getting very irritated before he looked down and actually noticed what I was wearing: heels, business skirt and a bright blouse. Very obviously NOT Aldi employee uniform. I just continued to stare at him, not speaking until he fumbled out “oh, you don’t work here” and shuffled away. No apology for yelling in my face or anything. Entitled Boomer jerk.”

It’s important to look at who you’re talking to before you speak, folks.

