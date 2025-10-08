Grocery Store Worker Had A Pleasant Interaction With A Customer, But The Manager Said The Customer Called To Complain
Weird customer trying to get me in trouble for no reason at all.
“I used to work part-time at a grocery store almost every day after school, typically from 16:15 till 22:15, closing the store.
This weird thing happened about a year ago and is probably the only “out of ordinary” thing that happened to me when I was working retail.
It was close to closing time, about 21:30 in the evening, we were two workers left in the store and not too many customers, as usual.
I was stocking the shelves to ease the load for the people opening tomorrow morning.
It had been a long day…
It had been a tough day in school from which I went straight to work so I was a little bit tired, not much though.
While I was sorting things on a shelf, a Karen/Sharon walks up behind me, she comes to ask if I could help her find a certain bag of chips or something similar.
She’s smiling and being friendly and so am I, nothing special.
As I have her follow me to the counter where the snacks are, I happened to yawn a little.
She asked something along the lines of “Oh, are you a bit tired son?” with a normal friendly tone.
I just answered something like, “Yes ma’m, I had a slightly exhausting day at school today before I came here. It’s gonna be nice to go home and get some rest.”
Things were still proceeding normally…
At the same time I hand her the chips she wanted. She smiles, thanks me and tells me to take it easy and continues shopping, as I said, nothing extraordinary here at all.
In a matter of minutes I was done doing what I was doing and headed back to help my co-worker at the checkout, we were just 2 at work because it was so late. When I get to the checkout, the lady was also done with her little grocery shopping.
I scanned her stuff, she paid and after my usual: “thank you have a nice evening ma’m” she answered “Thank you, sleep well tonight” and headed off.
Still, nothing special here.
The next day, something strange happened.
The next day at 16:15 when I got to work, my manager was there and called me into her office and she looked bewildered. The regional manager of the chain was also there because she just happened to be visiting at this time of the week.
I obviously had no idea what was going on so I very nervously just sat down. (Super nervous because of the look on my manager’s face and the fact that the regional boss stands right next to her).
She started by asking me: “What on earth were you doing yesterday?” While I was obviously extremely confused. She went on to tell me…
Huh?!?!
“This one lady called in this morning, she told me that she needed help and had asked you for help. She then told that you had just screamed at her to go away and started ranting about how tired you were and how you didn’t like this place and whatnot…”
All I could think of at this point was “What the heck?” and I am sure my facial expression said so too.
My manager asked: “Do you want to tell us about it?”
So I obviously tell her how it was, that it was a normal smiling customer and I helped her while being very polite, all I did was tell her that I was a bit exhausted, after she had asked if I was so.
Time to check the security footage!
My manager quickly checked the security camera footage and now she was equally weirded out by what this lady had complained about.
My manager just told me to don’t worry about it and dismissed me.
To this day I haven’t seen that lady again, either she just wanted to screw me over for no reason or then she’s some kind of schizophrenic that can’t control that. I will never know.
My manager was supportive to me about it as she knew I got quite nervous, but I don’t like the fact that every time I met that regional manager later on, there was some awkwardness in the air as she was there when I was called in.”
What a weird thing for the customer to do!
I guess some customers just like to complain.
