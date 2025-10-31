Grown-Up Child Has Been Having The Same Argument About The AC With Elderly Mom For Decades. But Now Things Have Escalated, And Her Words Are Becoming Hurtful

It’s no secret that sometimes, elderly people get more than a little grouchy – even with the people they care most about.

So when the grown-up child in this story found themselves in the same argument with their mom that they’d been having on loop for decades, they knew there was no chance of a resolution.

But this time, mom’s words cut deep.

Read on to find out what happened between the pair.

AITA for leaving my mother’s house after she started in about the temperature inside the house? I live across the street from my elderly mother, and I spend much of my day caring for her and the house. Our warm climate requires constant heating, ventilation, and air conditioning use to maintain an interior temperature of 80°F (c. 27°C). In winter, the heat is blasting and in summer, the AC runs nonstop, making it perpetually uncomfortable for others. Despite this, I visit her daily.

And the problems between them are by no means new.

We’ve had this conversation for decades. It’s not just about her being cold. Even as a young, fit woman, she despised air conditioning and fans. I’ve told her in the past that I’ll limit my visits if she wants the house warmer than 80°F, and that I wasn’t willing to discuss it further. If she’s cold, she can add layers. When I’m sweating my butt off in her house, I can’t cool off by stripping down. Her house is an incubator.

But then, things started to get more personal.

It’s 93° out today and extremely humid. When I went over to check on Mom, she immediately started complaining about the AC. “Why is this blasting all the time? Why is it so cold? It’s killing me! That’s what you want, right?” That last bit crossed a line for me. I bust my *** making sure she’s living comfortably and not in a managed-care facility. I didn’t want to fight, so without saying a word, I got up and left. AITA?

It’s clear that this grown-up child is working hard to care for their mom, as well as to tolerate her eccentricities.

So it’s only natural that this blatant guilt-tripping crossed the line, bringing a decades-old disagreement to a head.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the adult child was correct to walk away.

While others offered suggestions for easy fixes.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged them to accept the mom’s quirks or reduce the visits for both their comfort.

It feels like this parent and child are completely at odds with this situation, and there’s no sign that anything is going to change.

For now, they either need to settle on a compromise, or accept that neither of them are going to be particularly comfortable in the house for the rest of the mother’s life.

It’s sad that they are struggling to put their differences aside, but the child did the mature thing by stepping out instead of arguing.

Kudos for being the grown-up.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.