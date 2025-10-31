Gym Influencer Gets Frustrated And Calls Out Another Gym Goer For Standing In The Background Of Her Shots

Becoming a popular gym or fitness influencer can take a lot of work, but it can be well worth it in the end.

While recording a video for TikTok, this aspiring influencer got annoyed that someone else was in the gym in the background, so she let her have it.

The video starts out showing the influencer doing some exercises, and has the caption, “Gym etiquette lesson #47: Don’t photobomb the content creator.”

When another woman came and put some weights back on the rack and then stood there for a moment, the influencer stopped her workout and said, “Why are you standing there? I’m just curious.”

The other woman turns around, clearly confused, and says, “What?”

That lady was just minding her own business.

The influencer continues, “Why are you standing there?”

To which the woman says, “Why do you care?”

And the influencer responds, “Because you’re annoying me. You’re annoying. There is no purpose for you to stand there.”

The lady responds with something that is hard to hear, but then she grabs her weights and walks off.

TikTok/jenniferrpiconeAs the woman walks away, the influencer says, “Don’t work out next to me. Please, don’t work out next to me. I’d appreciate it.”

The woman, from off camera, says, “Wow, you have serious issues.”

I certainly agree with the other woman.

Influencers need to realize that public gyms are not their private studios.

Watch the full video below to see for yourself.

Everyone in the comments seems to hate the influencer.

This person points out gym etiquette rule #1.

Here is someone who can’t believe this is real.

This commenter got real sarcastic real fast.

I’d like to speak to the gym manager please.

