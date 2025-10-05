He Denied He Was Her Father Until She Was 17 And They Had A DNA Test, But Now He’s Trying To Give Her Advice

A teen just found out their dad is… actually their dad.

Cue awkward visits, unsolicited advice, and a brutally honest comeback.

Read on for the story.

AITA for saying ‘No child support, no opinion’? I (17) think I might have to explain how I was born for context. My mom has two friends. I’ll call them ‘Amelia’ and ‘Jessica.’ Jessica’s husband cheated on her with Amelia, getting her pregnant, but Jessica forgave them. Then he cheated on her with my mom. Jessica still forgave him and forgave my mom, which makes me think she’s probably the most forgiving person on the planet.

No kidding.

Anyways, my mom insisted that Jessica’s husband is my father but he always denied it. That is, up until several months ago when he realized how much we look alike. So he agreed to a DNA test. Turns out he is my father. So two affair children by two different women for him!

Yikes.

He has been visiting about once a month but things are still awkward between us. I was reading a romance novel when he told me I’m too young for those books and said I must stop reading them. I told him I won’t but he said I have to listen to him since he is my father, so I said ‘No child support, no opinion.’ He seemed pretty stung by it. Was it too much?

He got schooled on the realities of late-stage parenting—and it stung.

This person has a similar story.

This person says he can’t just play parent now.

You know what they say… anybody can have a kid, but not everybody can be a parent.

