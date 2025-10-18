October 18, 2025 at 2:55 am

He Felt Like The 711 Prices Were A Scam, But In The End, The Joke Wasn’t On Him

by Ben Auxier

Man, prices these days, right?

They’ll really make you mad.

So mad you may not even notice other important things.

Like in this video from TikTok user @tomthetroll_:

“How much?” he asks incredulously at the register. “$79.69 for the water…two coolers…”

…and some milk.”

Then he gives the guy a look.

And is responded to with a wave.

@tomthetroll_

🤨711 Guy tryna scam me🤦‍♂️🤬 #711 #seveneleven #troll #trolling #trolled #gasstation #trolls #troller #200views

♬ Big Back Big Back thecincomedy – thecincomedy

Some were taken aback.

2025 09 06 18 16 40 He Felt Like The 711 Prices Were A Scam, But In The End, The Joke Wasnt On Him

Others appreciated the manners.

2025 09 06 18 16 57 He Felt Like The 711 Prices Were A Scam, But In The End, The Joke Wasnt On Him

Not getting it?

2025 09 06 18 17 20 He Felt Like The 711 Prices Were A Scam, But In The End, The Joke Wasnt On Him

Oh, right.

2025 09 06 18 16 32 He Felt Like The 711 Prices Were A Scam, But In The End, The Joke Wasnt On Him

If you hadn’t caught on by now, notice how the caption discusses trolling, and how this user literally calls himself a troll.

