He Followed The Parents’ Rules And Said No To Coffee For The Kid He Was Babysitting, But His Girlfriend Made Him Feel Guilty

Looking after kids can sometimes feel like walking on eggshells.

So when one man refused to give the nine-year-old he and his girlfriend were babysitting coffee, but still ordered one for himself, it stirred up trouble he didn’t see coming.

Did he handle the babysitting situation correctly, or was his girlfriend right to criticize his decision?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for drinking coffee in front of the kid? My girlfriend (20) and I (22m) were taking care of our friend’s little brother (9) for the day, since she and their parents went out of town. We went to a café, and I asked what they wanted. My girlfriend said lemon tea, and the kid asked if he could have coffee.

But he put his foot down and offered the kid something else instead.

I said no. His parents once told me he always asks to try coffee, even though they always say no to the request. So, he asked for chocolate cake instead. I got them the lemon tea and the chocolate cake, and iced coffee for myself.

His girlfriend, however, didn’t think this was the right choice.

The kid didn’t say anything. But my girlfriend later told me I shouldn’t have something he isn’t allowed to, right in front of him.

Following the rules will never win you many favors with kids.

What did Reddit think?

Sooner or later, the child will have to learn that he can’t always get what he wants.

This user points out just how absurd this whole situation is.

It’s likely this kid was just trying his luck.

In no reality is his girlfriend correct.

Being responsible doesn’t win you many popularity contests.

