He Got Tired Of Covering For His Bumbling Coworker, But Now She Says He’s “Ruining Her Life”

AITA for refusing to cover for my coworker anymore? So I (28M) work in an office with a pretty small team. One of my coworkers, let’s call her “L”, has been constantly asking me to cover for her whenever she comes in late, misses deadlines, or just disappears for long breaks. At first, I didn’t mind helping her out once in a while. I thought maybe she was going through a rough patch. But it turned into a pattern.

Almost every week, she’d ask me to “sign off” on something for her, or to tell our manager she had already finished a report (when she hadn’t). Once, she even left early and told me to say she was “in the bathroom if the boss asked.” It got overwhelming because I was doing my own work plus fixing her mistakes.

A few weeks ago, I finally told her I couldn’t do it anymore. I said, “Look, I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m not going to lie for you or cover your tasks anymore.” She got upset and told me I was “ruining her life” because she has a lot going on outside of work and needs “supportive coworkers.” She also guilt-tripped me by saying, “If you were a decent teammate, you’d have my back.”

Now some people in the office think I’m being cold, while others say I did the right thing. I honestly don’t want to look like a jerk, but I also don’t want to risk my own job by covering for her. So… AITA for refusing to cover for my coworker anymore?

