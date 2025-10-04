He Got Too Caught Up In The Game And Didn’t Notice His Roommate Wanted To Talk To Him, So It Caused Lingering Tension In The Apartment

Even the simplest hangouts can take a turn when priorities clash.

A close game on TV left one person glued to the screen, but little did he know, his roommate was waiting around for more of his attention.

So when his roommate sulked off at the end of the night, he had no idea where he went wrong.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for ignoring my roommate during the game because I was too into it? My roommate and I were watching the game together last night. He doesn’t really care about sports, but he hung out because we usually grab food and chill.

But him, on the other hand.

Apparently, I got a little too into it. Every play had me yelling at the screen, checking my phone, and pacing around.

His roommate wanted something very different from the evening.

Meanwhile, he was trying to actually have a conversation about work and other stuff.

Then everything came to a head.

At some point, he just said, “Why do I even bother hanging out with you if you’re not paying attention?” and went to his room.

It left him scratching his head.

I felt bad, but I also didn’t think it was that deep. It was just one night, and the game was really close. He hasn’t really talked to me since though. AITA for being too focused on the game instead of giving him attention?

He was focused on the game, but it seems like his roommate was focused on something else entirely.

What did Reddit think?

It sounds like this issue may go deeper than either of them realize.

But this user doesn’t think this sports fan did anything wrong.

It seems like mismatched expectations was the real culprit here.

But maybe his roommate shouldn’t have expected this from him in the first place.

To him, it wasn’t a big deal, but to his roommate, it seems like it all hit very differently.

Hopefully after a good heart-to-heart, these two will be back on the right track again.

