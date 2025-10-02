He Met His Cousin For The First Time At A Pub In London, But What Started As A Casual Meetup Ended Abruptly When He Shared Family Secrets

Imagine growing up estranged from your dad’s brother and his family.

If you later got in touch with your cousins through social media, would you keep your first meeting with them filled with polite conversation, or would you reveal family secrets?

In today’s story, one young man was in this situation, and he chose to reveal a family secret. Now, he’s wondering if that was a mistake.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my cousin the reason why our parents don’t talk to each other? I (22M) grew up with no contact whatsoever with my dad’s brother and his wife. They were estranged before I was even born and it was not like I had many chances to interact with them because they moved to the UK when I was little. But I did connect with my cousins on socials over the years, and we talked a few times.

He met up with one of his cousins.

So I planned a trip to London with my girlfriend and got the chance to meet one of my cousins (21M) in person, and we were out for drinks and we were having fun. But at some point he approached the subject of why my dad and his dad don’t talk, and that’s the first time I realized he really didn’t know the reason, he was clueless. And the reason was: my dad had dated my cousin’s mom before she dated his dad, so my dad felt betrayed when his own brother made a move on his ex (they weren’t together anymore). They were young back then, I don’t judge any of them for how they felt or behaved.

His cousin was upset at the news.

I wasn’t saying anything bad whatsoever about my uncle and his wife. I was just sharing what I knew. But my cousin got really shocked after I told the news, and excused himself to go to the bathroom. And my girlfriend gave me an earful for even saying anything because she says it wasn’t my place.

He followed up with his cousin.

We didn’t talk about it for the rest of the night, but I texted him the next day asking if he was upset I said anything. And he told me I shouldn’t have dropped a bomb like that when we were just meeting for the first time and both drunk. I said I only talked about it because he brought the subject up, what was I supposed to do?

He was just being honest, but was he too honest considering it was the first time they met in person?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person thinks it could’ve been handled slightly differently.

Another person is surprised the cousin was so upset by the news.

This person thinks the estranged brothers need to “get over it.”

The cousin overreacted.

This is another good point.

This feud needs to end already!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.