He Painted A Portrait In Honor Of His Classmate, But His Fellow Students Got Extremely Offended

Everyone grieves differently, and unfortunately, that can often become a large source of conflict.

What would you do if your well-intentioned memorial was construed as offensive?

One guy recently asked Reddit to settle a situation like this he recently found himself in.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for drawing an “ugly” portrait of someone who passed away? In my second last year of high school, a girl in our grade passed away. She was terminally ill, and the school did a short assembly speech and a memorial was set up. Admittedly, I was not that close with her.

Weird, but important context.

We were acquainted and spoke occasionally, but we weren’t “close friends,” per se. On the day before her memorial, I drew a portrait of her and brought it to school. I noticed that in the area set aside for her memorial, there were some framed photographs of her as well as portraits drawn by her friends. To be clear, I was not even planning on sharing my portrait to begin with.

Little strange that he made one in the first place but ok…

I intended to see if other people were sharing portraits first, since I didn’t want to overstep. I would also say that I am a good artist. I had a reputation as the “class artist”.

Was it self-appointed?

When I placed my portrait next to the other portraits drawn of her, one of her friends came up to me and told me that my drawing “wasn’t welcome”. I was confused, since I saw that there were other portraits, but I realized that they were all drawn only by her closer circle of friends. I was also told that my drawing was so ugly that it had to have been on purpose to mock her.

Yikes. That’s uncomfortable.

Multiple people mocked my drawing. What I don’t understand is that even if my drawing was ugly, that was obviously never the intention. I made the drawing to commemorate her, and she had no right to disrespect me so openly.

Seems like there may be more to the story here.

Even if she were a close friend of hers, she didn’t have any right to decide whose artwork could or could not be placed on the memorial. AITA for refusing to take down my artwork?

Well, this case is one for the books. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

Some went straight for the attack.

Others condemned everyone’s behavior.

One person suggested what should have been done.

Though ultimately, everything ended on a compassionate note.

A picture isn’t always worth a thousand good words.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.