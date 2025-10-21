He “Scalped” A Ticket At A Significant Loss, But He Still Isn’t Sure If He’d Done The Right Thing

Some people are too pure for this world.

Not me. I’m not pure enough for it. Not even sure how I’m here.

But the guy in this story? Precious.

AITA for re-selling concert ticket for $20? I went to the Neil Young concert last night. I’d bought 2 tickets for $160 planning to go with my daughter

Unfortunately, there was a date change.

Originally it was supposed to be Sunday 8/24 but last month they changed the date to Monday 8/25. My daughter couldn’t attend the new date because of a meeting & she didn’t tell me in the 10 day window to get a refund.

But he went on his own anyway.

So I get there (2 hour drive) & one of the guys standing outside the venue yelling “anybody have an extra ticket they can sell?” I said yeah and he asked how much I said $20, he said deal, paid me & we walked in together.

Now, if you’re like me, you’re thinking “Wow, that guy got a great deal on a last minute ticket. He was very lucky to have run into you, and you got a little of your money back.”

But that’s not what this guy is thinking.

But I felt bad taking his money. I feel like he looked at me with disgust when I took the money. I feel like most people would’ve just let him have it. But it’s not my fault the date changed or I would’ve just bought 1. Would anyone else accept the $20? AITA for not just letting him have it since it was just going to go to waste anyway?

Check out what the comments had to say:

Seriously man, you’re fine.

He was lucky.

Don’t worry about it for another minute.

This dude seems very kind and chill.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.