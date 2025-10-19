He Treated His Friend To Expensive Tickets And Lodging, So He Was Blindsided His Friend Sent A Venmo Request For Lunch
Sharing good times with friends often comes with a bit of give and take, but some people only seem to know how to take.
One man had generously covered his friend’s tickets and hotel room for a recent trip, so he was surprised to receive an unexpected Venmo request that left him feeling taken advantage of.
AITA for refusing to pay my friend $25 after I already covered the football tickets and hotel?
I invited my friend to a football game this weekend.
I have season tickets ($150 ticket per game) and covered the hotel ($180). All I asked was that he drive the 1.5 hours down to the game.
His friend covered the food, but not without incident.
After the game, he bought us Cane’s, McDonald’s the morning after, and a bottle of Grey Goose to pregame that he mostly drank himself.
Today he texted me: “Don’t worry about gas or booze, just send me $25 for the food.”
This immediately didn’t feel fair at all.
So basically, I gave him $330 worth of ticket + hotel, and he’s Venmo-requesting me for $25 of fast food.
AITA if I don’t pay him?
His friend already made out like a bandit, and he still wants more?
He gave and gave, but for this friend, it still wasn’t enough.
Money has a way of revealing people’s true colors.
