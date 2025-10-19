He Tried To Be Considerate About A Friend’s Last-Minute Cancellation, But When She Ghosted Him Afterwards It Made Him Question Everything

The older you get, the harder it becomes to schedule hangouts with increasingly busy friends.

One man thought he handled a last-minute cancellation politely, but his friend’s ice cold response made him second-guess everything.

AITA – For saying “I’m sorry to hear that.”? I (35M) have been planning an outing with a group of friends for a while. We’re all busy, so a wine tour followed by dinner took some effort to schedule.

One of our friends (30F) texted me the day before stating that she was ill and not feeling well, so she could not attend. No real issue for the group, as I ate the cost for her spot on the tour and pre-fix dinner.

I responded with: “I’m sorry to hear that. No worries, get some rest and feel better soon!” No response.

Since then, she has ghosted me when I texted asking if she feels better. According to mutual friends, she thought my message was callous? I currently assume she is just upset I didn’t reschedule the whole event, but that seems unreasonable to me since it took months to plan.

Has the saying changed and I am unaware of it? I’m so confused. We’ll all be meeting again as a group. I hate walking on eggshells around a person but don’t want to apologize for no reason either. AITA?

He knew he meant no harm by what he said, but her reaction made it hard not to overthink.

If good intentions aren’t enough for his friend, then maybe it’s just time to move on.

