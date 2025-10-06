Her Boss Asked If A Male Friend Of Hers Could Stay At Her House While She Was Dog Sitting, And She Said No But Now She Thinks Her Boss Is Mad

Dog sitting for your boss can be a good way to make some extra money while also doing them a favor.

What would you do if you were dog sitting and then your boss asked if it would be ok if a guy that her husband knows stays in her basement as well?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she said it would be uncomfortable, so the boss didn’t let the guy stay but now she seems upset.

AITA dog sitting for my boss and saying no to her husband’s friends crashing at the house? Basically, my boss asked if I could dog sit for her and her husband while they’re away on vacation.

Dog sitting is a good way to make some extra money.

I’m 21F, and my boss is probably in her 50’s as is her husband. I stayed at their house while I watched him for almost two weeks.

This is kind of weird.

I didn’t have any problem with the arrangements until the first night that they’re gone I get a text from her asking if I minded if a man that her husband used to be in a band with crashed in the basement while I was there. She said that I’ll barely see him and he’s stayed there before when he needed a place to crash.

So she will have to see him sometimes.

But she showed me the downstairs and it’s not like there’s a bathroom down there, or even a bed, not that it matters I guess maybe there’s a blow up mattress or something. But the only door the basement is inside the house just around the corner of the bedroom I’m staying in (no locks inside either).

I can see why it would make her uncomfortable.

I just felt uneasy about it and was trying to figure out what to say, and she told me unless if makes me uncomfortable. I tried to be honest and say it’s nothing against this guy, but having never met him I didn’t think I’d be comfortable essentially have a man I didn’t know in the house but if it’s too hard for him to find other accommodations I guess we can work it out?

Hopefully she understands and is more frustrated with the guy than her.

So, she told me it’s fine and he’ll figure something else out but her texts were really short and I get the feeling she’s mad at me. I kind of feel like I’m the jerk because this guy is obviously someone she knows and I probably offended her/made things difficult for him.

I can definitely see why this would be uncomfortable.

But the whole thing would have been really out of my comfort zone too AITA?

Not at all. If he needed a place to stay, why doesn’t he watch the dog while he is there?

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

It was very inappropriate.

This commenter can’t believe the boss even asked.

The boss really is out of line here.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

This person is asking the right questions.

It was wrong of her to even ask.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.