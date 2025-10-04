Her Boyfriend Leaves Their Sliding Door Cracked, And Tensions Rise When Their Cat Escapes

A couple’s cat keeps finding ways to sneak out, and one partner isn’t taking any chances.

What started as a precaution about a slightly open sliding door turned into a full-blown argument.

Now both are questioning who’s overreacting—and who’s just being responsible.

AITA for starting a fight with boyfriend for leaving the sliding door cracked when we have a cat? My boyfriend (42M) and I have a cat, Luna. A few times now, he’s accidentally left our sliding door open just enough that Luna has managed to get out into the courtyard (four separate times). It’s always stressful trying to get her back. The other night before bed, I noticed the sliding door was open about 4 inches. I got really upset because I felt like if Luna was determined, she could push it further and slip through.

I closed it before he saw, and when I brought it up, he said he had left it open just enough that she wouldn’t be able to get out. He thought I overreacted, but we ended up in a big fight over it. This morning, I saw him sitting by the same door with it cracked open the same amount, but this time he was supervising.

I told him calmly that this was the same way it was left before, and that I don’t feel comfortable with it being left like that if Luna is unsupervised. He got upset again, saying that since he actually saw Luna try and fail to get through, he knows I was wrong the other night and umade too big of a deal about it.

He feels like I was being unfair and over the top, and I still feel like I was justified in being worried because of the past escapes.

So, AITA for starting an argument about the door being cracked open?

Most people voted NTA.

