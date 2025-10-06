Her Boyfriend Refused A Colonoscopy Despite His Mother’s Colon Cancer, And She Got Angry With Him. So He Accused Her Of Being Controlling

Health scares hit harder when someone close to you has already lived through the worst of it.

So, what would you do if your partner had a serious family history of cancer, was already showing symptoms, and still refused to get tested? Would you let it go to avoid drama? Or would you speak up, even if it meant upsetting them?

In the following story, one woman goes through this with her boyfriend. Here’s how she handled it.

AITA for calling my boyfriend out because he won’t get a colonoscopy? So my boyfriend (33M) has a family history of colorectal cancer. His mom was diagnosed in her early 40s, and it was really bad. She survived, but it was a long, awful ordeal. He was old enough to remember it. Because of that, his doctor told him he should start colonoscopies earlier than most people. He’s technically overdue for his first one. And lately, he’s had some weird stomach problems. I’ve been telling him for a year to get it checked out. He keeps saying things like, “It’s embarrassing,” “I’m too young,” “What if they find something bad?” Like … yes, that’s the point of the test??

She couldn’t hold back any longer.

We got into it the other night because he mentioned again that his stomach has been bothering him. I told him point-blank: “You’re being an idiot. Your mom went through **** with this, and you’re ignoring your chance to be healthy.” I also said that if he won’t take care of himself, I don’t know if I can plan a long-term future with him because I don’t want to lose a partner to something that could have been caught early.

Now, he’s upset.

He got really upset and accused me of being controlling and dramatic. Now he’s barely speaking to me. I feel like I was harsh, but honestly? I’m scared. The news has story after story of people dying from this because they ignored it for too long. People his age, too. I’d rather have him be mad at me than bury him in ten years. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but she does have a point.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about her situation.

Here’s someone who lost their father to the disease.

Here’s someone who thinks she did the right thing.

According to this comment, the people studied to do that specific job.

This reader also knows someone battling the disease.

He’s probably scared, but he needs to just suck it up and go through with the test.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.