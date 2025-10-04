Her Boyfriend Refused To Stop His Disgusting Habit, So She Decided To Leave The Dinner Table

Every person has their little quirks and habits.

AITA for leaving the table when my SO farts? We have been living together for half a year now and have had the exact same conversation many times before. I was honestly trying to communicate and explain that him farting at the table when we eat is deeply disrespectful, and it’s really upsetting me.

He claims those things just happen. I am the only person he knows who is so “sensitive to farts.” Otherwise, he is an amazing boyfriend, very caring, attentive, and respectful. So, at this point, I am just accepting his refusal to stop, and choose to exit the situation whenever it arises.

Naturally, he is upset about that. But I don’t see any other resolution. Communication didn’t work, and I refuse to accept flatulence around eating. I wish it was a joke. However ridiculous it might seem, it is very frustrating to me.

Even the smallest habits can create big drama in some households.

