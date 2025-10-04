Her Boyfriend Wants To Go On A Special Trip To Colombia, But She Wants To Say No Since She’s Already Been

Not gonna lie, I wish I had the kind of money that would make things like THIS the problems I was facing.

But I’ll try to put that aside for a moment and invite you to do the same as we consider the ethics of expatriate experiences.

AITA for saying no to the exact same vacation I’ve already taken? I, 28F, have been dating my boyfriend, 27M, for about one year. Things are going really well and we’re serious.

Before we met, I had been on several international trips with a travel company called For the Love of Travel (FTLO), which organizes group vacations. Early in our relationship, I went on an FTLO trip to Colombia, which I had booked prior to meeting him. It was fun, but honestly not my favorite of their trips. I told him about the cool activities and showed him pictures. He has always wanted to go to Colombia and it is high on his travel bucket list.

But there’s a bit of a knit to pick in these travel plans.

I told him I’d be happy to go back with him and could share some of my experiences- but he specifically wants to book the same exact Colombian FTLO trip that I have already been on. I told him I’d rather not, because I don’t want to have the exact same trip itinerary, same vibe, same guides, etc. I’d prefer we either: 1) Do an FTLO trip together to a country we both haven’t been to, OR 2) Go to Colombia again, or go with a different travel agency, but plan it ourselves so we can explore different places.

He’s offering to pay, but that’s not the point.

He offered to pay my way for the FTLO Colombia trip, which is very sweet and I appreciate it, but I still feel like I’d rather do something different so that the experience is new to me too. I even told him that if he really wants to do FTLO Colombia, he can totally do it on his own without me- no hard feelings. He was bothered by this, saying he does things he does not want to do because I want to, and that’s part of being a partner. But his examples are things like going to a paint-and-sip for my friend’s birthday or getting a pedicure together – not spending several thousand dollars and a week on an international trip doing something I’ve already done.

So now she’s in a quandary.

So, AITA for not wanting to go on the exact same trip again, even though he’s paying?

