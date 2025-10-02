Her Boyfriend’s Sister Was Really Rude To Her When She Lost Her Job, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Go To Her Wedding

Imagine losing your job and struggling to find a new one. It would be like rubbing salt in a wound if someone made rude comments about your lack of employment.

AITA for refusing to go to my boyfriend’s sister’s wedding because of how she treated me when I was unemployed? I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend Dan (30M) for 3years. For the most part things have been great between us. He’s kind, supportive, and we live together in a rented apartment while saving for a house. Last year, I got laid off due to budget cuts at my company. I work in marketing, and it took me a few months to land something new. During that time, I was unemployed, freelancing here and there, and being careful with money.

Dan was incredibly supportive and reassured me constantly that we will be okay. The issue came from his sister Megan. I met her a few times before the layoff and we got along alright not besties but polite But during my unemployment she completely changed her attitude towards me.

She started making comments like, must be nice sit around all day while the rest of us work. So are even trying to find a job or just living off Dan? Dan’s too nice he needs someone more stable. She said this things in front of others, including Dan, who usually just brushed it off like that’s just how Megan jokes. I asked him several times to talk to her about it. But he kept saying he didn’t want to start drama.

So I started pulling back from family events to avoid her. Anyway I found a new job a few months later. Good pay, full time, remote all good news. Megan never acknowledged it or apologized. Fast forward to this summer.

Megan is getting married in October and sent us invitation. Dan assumed we’d go but I told him I wasn’t comfortable attending. I said I don’t want to sit through a day of someone who was cruel to me during a hard time and never showed any remorse. Dan thinks I’m being petty and says it’s one day and for the sake of famy, can’t you just let it go? He said it reflects poorly on him if I don’t show up. And now Megan is telling everyone I’m self centered to support family milestones.

I told him he’s free to go but I’m not going. Now he’s acting distant and says he’s disappointed in me. So… AITA for refusing to go to my boyfriend’s sister’s wedding because of how she treated me while I was unemployed?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

