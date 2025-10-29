Her Brother-In-Law Is Upset That She Got Married On The One Year Anniversary Of His Engagement, But She Didn’t Even Realize It Was The Same Day
Getting engaged and married is a huge step in your life, and often one that the whole family wants to celebrate.
What would you do if you decided to get married quickly, but it turned out that the date was the one year anniversary of the day your brother got engaged to his fiancé?
This should be a big deal, right?
That is what happened to the couple in this story, and it was a big deal!
Let’s read the whole story.
AITAH because my husband and I got married on my brother-in-laws engagement anniversary?
My husband and I got engaged in December of 2018.
His brother and girlfriend then got engaged September of 2021.
My husband and his brother were not particularly close during this time but my brother in law never mentioned any future wedding plans to anyone in the family.
They made a quick decision.
2022 comes along and I was about to turn 26 and needed to get onto my husbands insurance so we just picked a random date the following week to get married at the court house with our 5 month old daughter.
We unknowingly picked the same date my brother in law got engaged a year prior.
Just to be clear, we did not get married on the day they first got engaged. We got married on their one year engagement anniversary, if that’s even a thing.
I can’t believe anyone would be upset over this.
This has been an issue within the family since then off and on.
My husband tried reaching out to his brother recently to try to repair their broken relationship so this whole wedding thing was brought up again as the main reason they’re estranged according to BIL.
BIL went on a whole rant about how they should have been invited to the wedding (they weren’t really talking and it was a spur of the moment court house wedding lol only my parents and MIL went) but most importantly he said “you guys got married without telling us and on our engagement anniversary date we planned on using as our wedding date.”
They really can’t be blamed.
He did not disclose this to any member of the family. No one knew they were using this date. Heck, we didn’t even know it was their “engagement anniversary date”.
He says “I still to this day don’t believe this was ever given the consideration or acknowledgment it deserves, as we stare at a constant reminder on our wall with our engagement date and photos.”
Am I losing my mind or is this insane?
AITAH?
No, this is pretty crazy.
They can still get married on that same date, it’s not like only one person can ever get married on a given day of the year.
The in-laws are just being weird.
Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.
Nobody cares about this.
This really is insane.
I mean, there would still be a specific date, but I get this commenter’s point.
Yeah, they can still use the date.
Right, who cares?
This is beyond crazy.
