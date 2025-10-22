Her Brother’s Girlfriend Ruined Her Wedding, So She’s Refusing To Send Photos To Her

Weddings tend to either be days full of love, or days full of drama.

How would you handle your sibling’s partner relentlessly acting tacky and making your special day about them?

One woman recently took to Reddit for advice on a problematic potential sister-in-law.

Here’s what went down.

WIBTA of if I didn’t give someone photos they requested? So I (33F) just got married, and I never thought my tiny wedding would have drama. We only had 7 people there (14 invited, but half didn’t come). My husband even paid for his brother “T” (28M) and T’s girlfriend “B” (28F) to fly up since they couldn’t afford it, otherwise my husband would’ve had no family there.

Unfortunate, but a sad reality.

B isn’t related to us and this was only the 3rd time we’d met. We already weren’t fans, but T wanted her there.

Fair enough.

After the ceremony, B asked our photographer to take solo shots of her and T. I found it a bit rude but just rolled my eyes and brushed it off. Still, she kept bringing up photos, asking my mom for photos she took and later messaging me for the photographer’s socials.

Doesn’t seem like B gets the day isn’t about her.

Throughout the day, she made other comments, one about choosing a plain dress so she wouldn’t upstage me, another loudly talking while my dad walked me down the aisle. Our reception was casual, at an Airbnb a little more than an hour away from the ceremony in the mountains. On the drive back, she loudly ate a pile of snacks. At the Airbnb, she went straight to her room, stripped to her underwear, and walked right behind us in the middle of cake cutting then got in the hot tub.

Uh, she what?!

Saying she was hurting because of her fibromyalgia, we also gave her pain medicine on the drive back. She barely touched the food we cooked (all gluten free since I have celiac) but later came out eating junk food after saying her stomach hurt from her fibromyalgia. She also made a big Facebook post about how she pushed through her pain to be there for us, even though she spent most of the time away from everyone.

This sounds like a final straw moment.

She mostly smoked with T, and whenever T tried to talk with my husband, she’d interrupt and would pull him away for some random thing. I also made custom embroidered gifts for family, and she loudly claimed she was keeping T’s, even though it wasn’t meant for her. No one said anything because B is very sensitive and cries easily, but it felt like she cared more about attention & likes/comments than our wedding. So WIBTA if I don’t share the wedding photos she asked the photographer to take of her?

