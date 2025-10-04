Her Condescending Customer Had A Hissy Fit Because He Thought The Cashier Charged Him Twice, But He Just Didn’t Understand How To Read The Discount On His Receipt

It’s awful when someone talks down to you, especially around other people.

But have you ever noticed that condescending, arrogant people tend to be kind of dense?

Meet the poster child for this phenomenon.

You double charged me! I had this customer back when I first started working at this gas station. He loved telling other customers how I was new and they would have to be patient with me. He had this really condescending attitude.

He was a pain for this reason, too.

One evening he made a purchase of candy bars. He bought 2 because of the deal but the scanner rang up 3. I voided the extra one but the way the register had a weird way of showing this on the receipt. It would look like this: Snickers $2.17 Snickers $2.17 Snickers $2.17 Snickers $-2.17 Discount $0.34

This was too much for the jerk customer’s brain to handle.

The Discount made them 2 for $4 + tax, thus his total with tax was 4.28, but he told everyone that I overcharged him. I showed him on the receipt the $-2.17, this was the removal of the extra one he didn’t purchase. The receipts showed it this way, which was a major pain but it was how it worked. He got quiet and left the store but not before others teased him about the new guy knowing more than he did and comments like, “So who’s new?” I didn’t see him for a while after that.

Here is what people are saying.

Loyalty needs to be supported!

Maybe it’s in Canada. That’s a typical price here.

Do I detect a hint of sarcasm?

Maybe some POS (point of service) work the other way now.

Maybe he won’t be such a jerk next time. I doubt it.

