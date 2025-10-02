Her Downstairs Neighbor Was Being A Little Difficult, So She Agreed To Be Reported To The HOA And Inconvenience The Neighbor

Some neighbors can be too difficult to coexist with.

This woman was trying her best to keep her family’s noise under control to show respect to their downstairs neighbor.

She politely informed them that she would be cleaning her porch.

But the neighbors objected and told her they’d report them to the HOA.

So, she decided to comply in the most fitting way possible.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You want to report me to the HOA? Be my guest. We were living in a condo complex on the second floor. My downstairs neighbor was this older couple. The lady had a heart condition, so she was always in and out of the hospital. I did my best to be respectful of her needs.

This woman is mindful about the noise they make so as not to disturb their downstairs neighbor.

I have 4 kids. Unfortunately, when you choose to live in the ground-level unit you have to deal with upstairs noise. I am pretty strict about how my kids play inside, so if there was ever excessive noise, it didn’t last long. Every now and then, the lady would text me asking if everything was okay. I told her it was just a tantrum.

She and her husband hosted a family meeting in their house after his grandmother died.

Back in August, my husband’s maternal grandmother died. We were not informed, much less invited to the funeral. It’s a whole thing. So, to help his siblings through their grief, we offered to host a lunch for his siblings after they went to the graveside. And we did a little meeting there. I wanted to clean my porch off because, hello, 4 kids are super messy.

She gave a heads-up to their neighbor that she would be cleaning their porch.

I texted my neighbor and very politely but firmly said: “Hey, we’re gonna be cleaning our porch, so if there’s anything you don’t want getting wet, move it out of the way.” Well, she didn’t like that at all. She threw a huge fit and had her husband come up and try to bully us. Her grandkids had drawn in chalk on her patio, and we were just gonna wash it all away! How horrible of us!

The male elderly neighbor told her that they would report her to the HOA.

Her husband ends up saying, “We’ll just report it to the HOA and deal with it that way.” I was so irritated. We ended up not cleaning the porch due to some other circumstances. But they had already sent in their complaint. Next week rolls by and I get a letter in the mail from the HOA. It was basically saying, “You have to keep your porch clean or we will fine you.”

She complied with the HOA’s letter.

In comes malicious compliance. I text my neighbor and let her know that we got the letter. I told them I would be cleaning the porch that day so she needed to get all her stuff moved. She was all huffy, “Oh no! You can’t do that today! I can’t move anything. I’ll talk to my husband.” A while later she texts and says, “He’s coming home early to move everything. He’s not happy.”

She felt great cleaning her porch while her neighbor kept complaining about it.

Gee, I wish we could have done this on a Saturday like I had planned last week. Sucks to suck, lady! It felt so glorious spraying off my porch knowing she was downstairs complaining about it. I could hear her phone conversation.

Sometimes, maliciously complying with other people’s wants is the best response.

