Her Friend Complains To Her About Her Life In College, But Whenever She Offers Advice, Her Friend Refuses To Take It

Have you ever had a friend who complained about problems in their life, but when you offered advice they refused to even consider taking it?

If you were in that situation, would you keep offering advice, stop giving advice and just listen to your friend vent, or end the friendship?

In today’s story, one college student finds herself stuck with a friend who complains but won’t take any advice.

She feels like she might be making it worse.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for losing my patience with my friend? My friend and i are in different colleges. We used to be very similar girls (very insecure and shy) but after i started going to therapy, i changed so much about it. I’m more confident and healthier. She has always struggled with insecurity, self esteem and anxiety.

Her friend refuses to take her advice.

She didn’t want to study in that college but her toxic mom obligated her to study there. She is not comfortable there and her friends are also toxic. She keeps complaining about that to me and our other friend, and we give her logical solutions. I give her the same advices my therapist gives me. But she keeps saying she can’t have new friends because the groups are set. She says she can’t talk to other people or she’ll be alone… she never accepts our solutions.

She’s annoyed that her friend won’t take her advice.

She always says that she’s not enough and that she’s bothering us. I don’t feel bothered about giving advices, but i’m losing my patience because she doesn’t listen to us and sometimes it looks like she’s just making drama about everything. I’m tired of trying to help somebody who wants to get helped but doesn’t do anything about it. I feel like i’m the jerk cause i was like her, but i always listened to people’s advices and tried to do something better than i was doing. She doesn’t, she just keeps complaining.

It can be really annoying to hear someone complain about the same thing over and over again, but when you offer advice, they never take it.

Is this friend wrong for being annoyed at her friend, or is her friend just annoying?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

