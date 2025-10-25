Her Friend Kept Showing Up Nearly An Hour Late To Every Hangout, So She Finally Snapped And Now The Friendship May Be Over For Good

Friendships thrive on patience, but everyone has their limit when respect feels one-sided.

One woman had plans to see her chronically late friend before flying out on a big trip, but when her friend disrespected her time yet again, she was finally done putting up with the nonsense.

AITA for calling my friend out for constantly wasting my time and then deciding to stop engaging when she brushed it off My friend has a habit of being late. And I’m not talking 15–20 minutes late. She’s at a minimum 45 minutes late.

So the next time they were supposed to meet up, it happened again.

I wanted to meet her for a coffee before I was flying to London, and she asked me to meet her at a salon at 2:30. While leaving my house (which is close to the salon), I checked with her if she got parking, and she said it would be 3:00.

Her friend kept pushing the time off more and more, so she was open about her annoyance.

Then at 3:00, she said it would be 4:00. I called her out for disrespecting my time and told her that I was flying the next day and had a million things to do. It wasn’t fair to keep me waiting without a heads-up.

Of course, her friend was quick to make excuses.

She should have told me when she knew that she was going to be late and not waited for me to ask. She said, “I’ve a schedule that keeps me on my toes,” and I told her we all do—we all have jobs, lives, responsibilities, and families, and to do this is disrespectful.

Then her friend came with an insult or two of her own.

She told me I “come off too strong” and asked to stop talking for a while.

So that’s when everything came to a head.

At this point, I lost my temper and said that she always avoided accountability and made it about “energy or coming off too strong” instead of owning up to the fact that she should have been more respectful of my time.

This has been a long time coming.

This isn’t the first time; she’s done this multiple times, and I’ve gently told her, but she’s never registered. She’s stopped speaking to me and unfollowed me on Instagram. AITA?

Basic respect for her time shouldn’t be too much to ask.

What did Reddit think?

Her friend more than deserved to get called out here.

Taking accountability is part of being a functioning adult.

Is this friend really one that’s worth keeping around?

This user doesn’t seem to think so.

She made every effort to be flexible with this friend, but her friend showed no interest in doing the same.

No one deserves to be treated like an inconvenience by a friend.

