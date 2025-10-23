Her Friends All Started Acting Shady Towards Her At The Same Time, So Now She’s Demanding An Explanation

Making plans as adults with different schedules can be like playing Tetris, but what about when people act difficult on purpose?

How would you feel if your adult friends constantly insisted on acting like teenagers?

One girl recently took to Reddit to ask for direction about this exact scenario.

Here are the details!

AITA for being frustrated about a birthday party ?

My friends and I (uni aged) were planning a surprise bday party for someone in our friend group (let’s call them Izzy). It was originally planned for Tuesday, under the guise of just a normal hangout, but things came up for Izzy on Tuesday, and the group had to improvise to tell them to hang out on Monday instead. So the group reschedules the party while they’re in class (that I am not in).

Planning anything as an adult is stressful enough as is.

Now, one of my friends (let’s call them Shannon) texts in the planning GC, “change of plans”, nothing else. I follow up with “what’s the change?”. I get ghosted for a literal whole DAY with no extra information.

These friends sound shady.

So I ask again, and now suddenly everyone knows what’s going on and is telling me the plan. I get suspicious and I DM another friend (Taylor) to ask about it. The time they settled on was right in the middle of my lab, and everyone else was free. I had mentioned before that I was not free on Monday.

Hmm…sounds convenient.

Taylor tells me to call in sick so I can attend this party. I object, because when I’m paying 600 bucks in tuition for a class I am not gonna skip it. Not long after I finish my conversation with Taylor, Shannon sends a VM in the GC responding to everything I asked Taylor.

Feels a little passive aggressive.

They sound dismissive, not caring that I cannot make it at all, while still asking me to contribute to the decorations. Since I already have the decor prepared, I might as well bring and hand them off. Shannon also dismissively tells me to rush my lab so I can go to the party, after all the cake cutting.

Not really how labs work.

I’m not frustrated about the fact that I can’t be part of the party or that I have to contribute to decorations. I don’t mind that. I’m frustrated about the fact they seemingly made plans without me and didn’t think to TELL me until I asked them (twice) about it. I don’t feel appreciated or acknowledged at all in my own friend group –and it’s worth noting that this is not the first time they’ve made plans and left me out of the planning process either.

Sounds like this girl needs some new friends.

I haven’t texted back in the GC to say I understand. I’m feeling left out and petty and angry but AITA for being petty over this seemingly trivial issue?

Yikes. This is worse than an early 2000s rom com. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Some offered therapeutic advice.

Others asked the important questions.

A few encouraged setting boundaries.

And a few just went straight to bashing the friends.

Making new friends shouldn’t have to be this hard.

