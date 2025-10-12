Her Dad Kept Forcing Her To Make An Effort With Her Stepsister, So She Refused To Talk To Her At All

Some families have tricky relationships and it can get really exhausting to deal with them.

AITA for not letting me and my stepsister be friends if I wouldn’t be her sister? My parents broke up when I (16f) was 2/3 years old. They weren’t married so no divorce or long battle to end things. One day dad just moved out and the rest was history.

Mom went for custody and won because dad didn’t fight for time with me. He was given every other weekend but he hasn’t always taken every other weekend. It depends if he has better things to do than see me. I don’t even call him dad irl. I call him Joe (his name). When I was 7 my dad moved in his girlfriend and her daughter who was also 7.

They were expecting something very different because his girlfriend was like I can’t wait for us to be a family and let me know how to be a good bonus mom and her daughter was saying how she always wanted a sister and stuff. Dad said nothing throughout the whole thing and when I told them they weren’t going to be my mom and sister he asked me if I wanted to go home and I said yes. I never liked that idea that just because my dad had a girlfriend/wife she would be considered my family and that her kid would be considered my sibling.

It’s not like he was much of a dad to begin with and I didn’t want to be more tied to him even then. I always hated going to his house. It was depressing to go and be ignored by him. He took his time with me less frequently after they moved in and I rejected them as a mom and sister. My dad didn’t take me on the weekend of his wedding either. I don’t think he cared if I was there or not but his wife showed up with her daughter to come and take me anyway and mom told her to get away from us.

It was a whole thing. Eventually my dad’s parents tried to make the sister relationship a thing by inviting me over to their house and lying about stuff we’d do when they just wanted me to have play dates with my stepsister. We gave them two chances and then I started saying no unless I knew she wasn’t there. And they’d ask me why I didn’t want a sister and I told them she wasn’t my real sister.

I saw less and less of dad but my stepsister still wanted a relationship with me and my grandparents still wanted me to give her a sister. They asked if I’d be her friend if they and her mom could get her to stop focusing on the sister part and I said no. I told them I was going to make a clean break from dad in two more years and his wife and her kid would be a part of that. My grandparents asked me why and I said because I won’t waste my time on him and I won’t connect with people who keep him in my life.

I said if they insisted on me maintaining a relationship we wouldn’t have contact anymore either but I didn’t want that because they always made the effort outside of him and I wanted to keep that. But I would not deal with him being a part of my life much longer just for them. Then it became a whole thing where they and dad’s wife thought I was cruel for punishing my stepsister like that.

They told me she had nothing to do with dad being a bad dad. And I was like she’s also not my family and I wasn’t going to create a family my dad’s a part of. Which made them say a friendships should still be an option and there’s no reason not to want that. AITA?

