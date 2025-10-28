Her Little Sister Wanted To Borrow Her Body Pillow For A Slumber Party, But She Said “No” Over And Over Again

While few family tiffs are rational, they certainly can be intense.

Imagine living with a younger sister who always seems to get her way. If she asked you for a favor, would you agree to it, or would you refuse no matter how much she pestered you?

One teenage girl was recently in this situation, and she tried to refuse her sister’s request. When their mom got involved, it got even more dramatic.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for refusing to let my sister and her friends use my pillow?

I, 15f, live with my mom, 40f, and younger sister, 11f. My mom is very “I’m never going to force you to share something” but most of the time i do because I want to.

Yesterday, I have been very stressed with school, so I went outside to relax on our hammock and focus with minimal distractions.

My sister is have a slumber party with her 2 friends tonight, one I don’t like and the other I don’t know.

Her sister had a request.

As I am reading, my sister comes up to me and asks it she can use one of my body pillows.

I said no.

I didn’t think it was wrong of me to say no since I use both of our pillows and I think it is gross for both me and the other person. (I sweat/drool and I don’t want to know if they do too).

Her sister won’t take no for an answer.

My sister asked again and I said no again.

She asked a couple more times but I was fairly stubborn because again, I don’t think it’s wrong and I think it’s gross.

Because she’s the youngest, she’s pulls the “Fine. I’ll just ask mom” card.

This mom sounds conflict-avoidant.

Before she got back home, I texted my mom that I didn’t want her using it.

After a couple minutes she kept begging me.

I started to get very annoyed because I had already said my answer and I was trying to focus on my homework.

My mom comes out and asks me if she can just use it and (for the trillionth time) I said no.

I said I felt justified in my reason and I don’t want her using it.

She eventually gave in.

After a bit of back and forth my mom called me selfish, said she would just go buy one for her. I felt guilty and said it’s fine she can just use it but my mom left anyway.

I was too stressed and annoyed to handle anymore asking or being called selfish.

This is where i might be more of TA.

I was a little mean about it. I was trying really hard not to be, but I don’t have great emotional regulation.

She was really upset.

I stormed into the house, stormed to my room and gave it to my sister. I said “I’m flipping mad” as I left.

I felt like my mom was favoring my sister (which she always does) and my feelings were just being pushed to the side.

I told my mom not to buy it for her but she bought it anyway.

This is such a classic parent thing to say.

My sister still had it but later that night my mom asked why I think it’s unhygienic and after I tried explaining she stormed into my room, threw the pillow and said “If you’re soo hygienic, you should clean your room”.

So with all that, AITA?

It was a classic household fight that escalated too far. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

You call it chaos, but they call it family.

