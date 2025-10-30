Her Mom Asked Her For Her Social Security Card, But She Refused To Say Why She Needed It, So The Daughter Refused To Give It To Her

Keeping your social security number safe is important, so when someone (even your mom) asks for it, it makes sense to wonder why.

What would you do if when you asked your mom why she needed the card, she refused to say more than just that it was for ‘paperwork?’

That is what is happening to the daughter in this story, so she is refusing to give her the card, but it is causing tension in the relationship.

AITA for refusing to give my mom my Social Security card when she wouldn’t explain what she needed it for? This week has already been tense between me and my mom from the last story, I been basically been giving her the silent treatment all week.

Out of nowhere, she asked me to give her my Social Security card. I said no, she asked again and I asked why, and she wouldn’t tell me what she need it for just walked away. There was no argument. There was no back and forth She just walked away.

Later, I was upstairs doing my work, and when I came down to make food she brought it up again. She asked why I was being “snippy” with her when she asked for my social, and I told her it’s because she never told me what she needed it for.

She only said it was for “paperwork” she’s not clarifying what paperwork Then she goes, “If I wanted to use your Social Security number for something bad I would’ve done it without asking you.”

Like, wow, thanks?? That makes me trust you even more now, but the whole time I was just quiet and not really responding because I wanted to go upstairs and eat my oatmeal. She kept saying I was being snippy and making it a bigger deal, and that she shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells whenever she asks me for something, but I literally gave her minimal responses besides “no” and “what do you need it for?”.

And after a long one sided conversation with a bunch of pauses in between like she expected me to respond, I just went upstairs to eat my oatmeal because she still hasn’t explained to me what she needed my Social Security card for besides the bare minimal of ‘paperwork”. So, AITA for not trusting her with my Social Security card and refusing until she actually tells me why she needs it? AITA?

