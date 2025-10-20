Her Mother-In-Law Scheduled A Surgery At The Exact Same Time Of Their Travel, So She’s Being Pressured To Cancel Her Trip With Her Husband

Hard-working couples deserve a much-needed time off to de-stress.

This woman had been saving and planning with her husband for a once-in-a-lifetime trip abroad.

However, her mother-in-law scheduled a major surgery for the exact same time, despite knowing their plans.

Now, the family is pressuring her to cancel their trip and stay behind to provide support for her MIL.

AITA for not cancelling our long-planned trip because my MIL scheduled surgery at the same time? My husband and I have a big trip planned for 5 weeks from now. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of vacation. It’s 15 days on the other side of the world. Over 27 hours of flights each way.

We’ve been planning and saving for it for over 6 months. Both of us work very stressful jobs. And very rarely get the chance to take any time off like this. We never did in the last 12 years.

My MIL (70) has several health problems. She recently scheduled a complicated surgery for exactly the same time we’ll be away. She knew we were away. We were not consulted about the timing. There’s almost no other family around. And the few relatives who live about 40 minutes away either don’t drive or have jobs. Or simply can’t or won’t help her during recovery.

We don’t have the option to reschedule our trip without losing a significant amount of money. Honestly, we suspect she chose these dates partly for attention or to create conflict. There were other possible dates. Now, there’s pressure on us to cancel and be there for her. We feel that it’s unfair to expect us to change our plans. Especially after all the time, money, and energy we put into this trip, and how rarely we get breaks, So, AITA for deciding to still go on our trip?

Not every emergency is your responsibility to solve.

