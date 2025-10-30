Her Parents’ Crazy Neighbor Mistook Her For The Mailwoman, Then Threatened To Fire Her When She Insisted She Wasn’t

It’s fairly common for cases of mistaken identity and senior moments to overlap.

Though sometimes, they don’t always end in giggles and hugs.

One woman recently shared a particularly wild scenario on Reddit to some hilarious responses.

Here’s what went down.

Neighbor believes I’m the mail lady

My parents live in a small apartment builiding, most of the neighbors have lived there for 20+ years, one neighbor is “new” [NN for new neighbor] and has been there for 3 years.

I don’t live with my parents but do live close by and visit several times a week with my own family.

Those communities are usually very close-knit.

I know all the neighbors and have spoken with NN on multiple occasions even fought once when her dog tried biting my kid (but thats a different story).

So my kid and I go to visit my parents and I try to be helpful and bring their mail in.

I’d like to point out that I’m wearing a short bright colored dress and holding my toddlers hand.

Context clues rarely mean much to the folks in these stories.

NN stops me by the mail boxes:

NN: “Hi”

Me, being friendly: “Oh hey how are you?”

NN: “Just fine, do you have anything for me?”

A little forward of them…

Me, confused: “Huh?”

NN: “DO. YOU. HAVE. ANYTHING. FOR. ME. ?.”

Me: “I really don’t know what you mean.”

The second hand embarrassment is palpable.

NN: “Where is my mail?”

Me: “In your mailbox I assume?”

NN: “DON’T BE RUDE, THIS IS YOUR JOB! WHERE IS MY MAIL?”

How do they not realize their mistake at this point?

I finally realized she confused me with the mail lady.

Me: “You realize that I’m your neighbor’s daughter and not your mail lady? We’ve met and talked multiple times.”

NN: “I’m pretty sure you are actually, you have brown hair, I’m going to call your supervisor and get you fired.”

Took my kid and kept walking to the parent’s apartment.

People love threatening to take away livelihoods over nothing it seems. Let’s see what the Reddit community thought.

Consider her complaint signed, sealed, and not delivered.

