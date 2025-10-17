Her Roommate Let Her Boyfriend Practically Move In Without Paying, But When She Finally Put Her Foot Down, They Labeled Her As Controlling

Splitting bills and responsibilities is the unspoken contract of roommates everywhere.

So when one woman’s roommate let her boyfriend treat the place like his own personal crash pad, it created an imbalance one renter could no longer ignore.

AITA (30F) for telling my roommate’s boyfriend he can’t basically live with us rent‑free? I’m 30F and share an apartment with my roommate (29F). When we signed the lease, it was just the two of us, splitting everything evenly.

Over the past few months, her boyfriend has been here constantly. He sleeps over 5–6 nights a week, eats our groceries, showers here, and even leaves his laundry in our machine. He doesn’t pay for rent, utilities, or food.

I finally told my roommate that if he’s going to be here basically full-time, he needs to start contributing financially, or at least buy groceries and help with utilities. She got defensive and said, “He’s my guest, you can’t charge him to exist here.”

I told her I didn’t sign up to live with two people, and it’s not fair that I’m subsidizing her relationship. Now she’s upset and telling our friends I’m being controlling and unreasonable. So… AITA for putting my foot down?

She thought speaking up would bring fairness back into the apartment, but instead it sparked a wave of resentment.

Somehow she ended up paying the price for their selfishness.

