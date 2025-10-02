Her Sister Planned An Out-Of-Country Birthday Party, But She Refused To Attend Because She Couldn’t Risk Getting Hospitalized

Celebrations can bring families together, but also stir conflict.

If you had medical issues that made traveling overseas scary and complicated, would you be up for traveling for your sister’s birthday party, or would you insist on staying home?

This woman is living with a spinal cord injury that affects her daily health and mobility.

She was never comfortable traveling long distances and trying out new things, so when her sister planned a milestone birthday party abroad, she refused to attend.

Did she make the right decision? Read the story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s birthday party abroad? My (25F) sister (29F) is turning 30 early next year. She planned a big celebration for her birthday. She invited most of our family and many friends, so it’s going to be at least 35-40 people.

This woman decided not to attend her sister’s 30th birthday celebration.

I decided to not attend, and she got quite upset about it. So I’m turning to strangers for advice, as it’s a touchy subject in my family. The reason why I don’t want to go is the location. It’s a country in Asia (India), and I won’t feel safe there.

She has a disability from a car accident in the past.

I have a disability, a cervical spinal cord injury, which causes significant medical issues. I was in a car accident when I was a teen, and it fractured my neck. I can walk a bit with a cane, but I use a wheelchair a lot. The idea of being in a foreign country far away, with potentially unsanitary conditions and an unknown medical system, terrifies me.

She’s not comfortable eating native food and drinks, and taking a long flight.

What if I eat or drink the wrong thing and end up hospitalized because of it? My digestive system is all messed up because of the neurological issues. A stomach bug can very easily send me to the hospital. The long plane trip itself is going to be a challenge and mess me up.

Her sister thinks she should be adventurous at least once in her life.

My sister thinks that for one time, I should be a bit more daring and take some risks. She even proposed to pay for our (my husband and I) plane tickets if necessary, but that really isn’t the issue. She says that I’m overthinking it, that things will likely go smoothly, and that for once, I will experience seeing an exotic location.

She suggested having a small celebration in their home country instead

She’s not wrong, things might go smoothly (or at least, not catastrophically). But I can’t ignore the many possibilities in which it might become a nightmare. I have medical emergencies often. Unfortunately, it is part of my daily life. I told her that I would be more than happy to be part of a smaller celebration in our home country, but I won’t make a trip that I’m not comfortable with.

She just really couldn’t get herself to attend a birthday abroad.

She’s trying very hard to convince me to come and that I should try to get out of my safe zone for once. She really wants me there and she thinks it will also benefit me. I don’t see it that way. So, AITA for refusing to attend her birthday party abroad?

Should she be more adventurous, or is she right to play it safe and stay home?

Protecting your well-being is never the wrong choice.

