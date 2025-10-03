Her Son And His Girlfriend Invited A Last Minute Guest To Her Family Vacation, So One Matriarch Had To Protect Her Peace And Manage Her Husband’s Declining Health

Family vacations are supposed to be a time for relaxation and fun.

One woman expected a quiet getaway, but her son and his girlfriend had other plans that threatened to disrupt everything.

So what was meant to be a peaceful retreat quickly turned into just another headache.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH because my son (29) and his gf (31) invited her friend on our family vacation last minute? We planned a family vacation in May, and everything was split evenly and paid for.

That is, until an unapproved guest caught an invite.

Yes, the house is big, but does that give my son and his girlfriend the right to invite her friend down last minute?

This doesn’t sound like someone she wants crashing her vacation.

For context, she has been described as out of control and a huge partier.

Besides, she already has a lot on her plate.

My husband (his dad) has been in and out of the hospital and came home on Sunday with an array of medication and no diagnosis for excruciating Raynaud’s in his right hand.

Her son wasn’t sympathetic at all to her stress.

I was told to “chill out” about it because I was looking forward to peace and quiet. AITA?

No one should have to worry about family drama on a relaxing vacation.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

They can “chill out” by staying home!

This commenter thinks there’s a choice to be made here.

This definitely isn’t appropriate behavior on her son’s part.

She knew she had to ruffle some feathers if she wanted to enjoy her vacation.

Making the right call doesn’t always mean making everyone happy.

