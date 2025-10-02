Her Spoiled Sister Wanted Everything Her Way And Exploded At Their Family Dinner, So She Told Her To Get Some Professional Help

Isn’t it insane when parents prefer one kid over the other or completely ignore the kid with behavior issues?

This girl shares how the air got thick between her and her spoiled sister!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for not apologizing to my sister Me (23f) and my sister (20f) still live with our parents as we are in uni and when we are not at the uni housing we are at home with them. My sister is a spoiled, entitled brat and I’m so freaking tired of it. I am tired of how she acts like everything in the world needs to revolve around her, some examples:

This is where it gets bad!

Parents wanted to do something nice for us and asked us if we want to join them going to a café, she angrily blew up at them that she doesn’t feel like eating sweet things and that she’d rather eat meat because she hasn’t been home for a week (was at her boyfriend’s house). Parents apologized to her and bought her kfc instead.

It gets worse!

We were having lunch, mom asked her how she is doing with school applications (she was thinking about switching unis), she angrily blew up at her, that everybody only nags her about stuff and mom should leave her alone, this ended any conversation and we just ate lunch in silence. Another time, she needed a ride to a uni entrance exam for one of her selections, she only told our parents day before and got mad when they couldn’t just take a day off on the spot, screaming that they always do everything *I* want them to (except when I need something from them I make point to schedule it months in advance because I know how busy they are).

She has been a nuisance in the house!

She wanted a new phone, our whole family uses Samsung phones but she wanted an apple phone, my parents bought her the phone full price, which was super expensive. I needed a new laptop for school work, I asked whether they’d help me pay for it, since I had saves some money from working a part time job, they wanted to just buy me the thing but I insisted on paying them back, so they lent me half and I paid off the rest.

That’s INSANE!

Sister got mad about it, saying they always buy me nice stuff and she never gets anything. When parents pointed out the phone (which was actually about as expensive as my laptop) she got even more mad and said that they always have it out for her and refused to talk to them for the whole day. She has never had a part time job and parents decided (due to the phone incident) that she should try working for her money for once, so they asked her to find a job. She got mad, refused and anytime it was brought up, it would start a screaming match about how no one loves her.

She has always been so problematic!

This is just SOME of the things she does, but it was to set up a picture. Now to the AITAH part: Yesterday we were having lunch and I finished eating most of my food bar a bit of vegetables that I had not touched, I gave the vegetables over to her, since she was still eating. She absolutely blew up at me, that I’m disgusting and how dare I contaminate her plate. I pointed out to her that she always throws her unfinished food in my plate and this was like the first time I did the same to her, parents also said that to her, she got even more mad and screamed more loudly at which point I got fed up and told her that she needs psychiatric help for her anger issues and that this type of reaction is not normal.

That’s CRAZY!

She got mad and left upstairs to sulk. Now she expects an apology from me and my parents want me to apologize as well, even though they agree with me, because they “don’t want to see us argue”. AITAH for refusing to apologize? I’m so done with how she acts and I really do not want to deal with this anymore. Honestly her refusing to talk to/near me has been such a blessing, the house is so quiet and calm now….

That sounds so FRUSTRATING!

Why would she act like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this girl should not apologize for anything!

This user also believes the sister needs help for her issues!

This user thinks the parents are fully at fault here.

This user thinks this girl did what was necessary.

This user thinks the parents need to stop doing things for this kid.

Someone’s being really ungrateful here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.