Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

by Ashley Ashbee

There’s an old saying that those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

The student throwing shade in this story has obviously not heard of it.

See how this guy put her in her place.

AITA for academically shaming somebody that academically shamed me?

I was on Hinge the other day. This girl liked me; I liked her back and we got to talking.

She mentioned it was cool I go to an Ivy League School and asked what I was studying.

Their chat is about to go off the rails.

I told her history and philosophy.

She responded with an attitude and said she thought I was smart and studying STEM like she was.

As a knee jerk reaction, I responded pointing out that I go to an Ivy.

His honesty turned into an epic burn.

Then I noted that she goes to a school with an 80% acceptance rate.

So who is she to say she’s smart and I’m not?

In hindsight it does feel childish, but I also think she opened herself up for that with her statements.

Here is what people are saying.

She’s probably generally insufferable.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 4.50.13 AM Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

I wonder if she’s kicking herself.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 4.50.35 AM Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

I fear social media has played a role.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 4.50.53 AM Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

Simple as this.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 4.51.17 AM Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

LOL good one.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 4.51.46 AM Hinge Dater Gets A Condescending Message From A Woman About Her Grades, So He Reminds Her That He Is An Ivy League Student And She Is Not

I bet she’ll try that again.

