His Ex-Girlfriend Left Her Dog With Him And Didn’t Visit Or Pay For It For Over A Year, So When She Came Back For The Dog, He Said No

When you break up or divorce and you have to move out, it can be hard to know what to do with a dog.

What would you do if when your ex moved out, she asked you to watch her dog for a few weeks until she found a place she can take him, but then she didn’t want him (or even visit) for over a year?

That is what happened to the ex-boyfriend in this story, so after caring (and paying) for the dog for over a year, he considered it his and wouldn’t give it back when she finally showed up for it.

AITA for refusing to give my ex-girlfriend’s dog back after she abandoned it with me for a year? I (29M) broke up with my ex, Chloe (28F), about 14 months ago.

It was messy. When she moved out, she asked if I could watch her dog, a senior dachshund- Frank, for “a couple weeks” while she found a pet friendly place. I agreed because I loved that dog.

Weeks turned into months. For the first few months, she’d text to ask about him, but she never came to visit or sent money for food or vet bills. The texts slowly stopped. After 6 months, I texted her and said “Hey, are you getting Frank soon? His food and care are expensive.”

She did replied after a day “I’m still looking, thanks so much for doing this” At the 10-month mark, Frank had a big vet bill. I spent over $300ish on for him and I lost my job atm.

I didn’t even bother texting her, she hadn’t reached out in 4 months. I paid for it, and I officially considered him my dog.

Last week, out of the blue, Chloe shows up at my door. She’s got a new job, a new apartment, and a new boyfriend. She said, “I’m here for Frank! Thanks for watching him!” I told her no. I said she abandoned him, I’ve been his sole caretaker for over a year, and I paid for his bills and food.

She got hysterical, calling me a thief. She said he was her emotional support animal during our relationship and she needs him back. She offered to pay me back for the surgery “in installments.” I told her to get lost and shut the door. Now, she’s blowing up my phone, and her new boyfriend is sending me threatening messages.

My friends are split. Some say I saved the dog and he’s mine. Others say I’m being a bitter ex and stealing her property out of spite, and that I should have given her a chance to pay me back.

