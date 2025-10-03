His Friend Crashed His Car, But Ghosted Him After Promising To Pay For Car Damages. So He Turned To The Friend’s Father For Justice.
Friendship and trust can sometimes be tested during difficult times.
This man had saved up for years to buy his dream car.
A close family friend borrowed it, and because he had known this person since childhood, he agreed.
However, the friend got into an accident and damaged his car.
Although the friend promised to pay for the damages, he ended up being ignored and ghosted by his friend.
Read the full story below to find out more.
AITA for going to a close family friend’s dad after he wrecked my car and ignored me for months?
I’m 28 and I own a relatively new car that I bought after saving for a long time.
About six months ago, a close family friend asked to borrow my car for the weekend.
He’s 34 and someone I grew up with, and we’ve always been like family.
Because of our long-standing connection and trust, I said yes.
This man found out that his friend had been in an accident, and the car was badly damaged.
A few days later, he called to tell me that he had been in an accident on Saturday.
And that the car was totaled.
I was upset but told him the most important thing was that he was okay.
Even though it was a car I had worked really hard to afford.
He later learned that the accident had happened because he was drunk driving.
Later, I heard from some of his friends that he was actually drunk at the time of the crash.
And was trying to impress a girl he met at a bar and driving recklessly.
He didn’t admit this to me, by the way.
He just said it was an accident and didn’t take responsibility.
I didn’t tell him I knew what really happened.
His friend kept ignoring him and didn’t bother to settle the problem.
He promised to pay me back and said we’d figure it out.
But over the next two months, he ghosted me.
When I did reach him, he kept saying he was “super busy lately” and would “get back to me soon.”
It felt like he was avoiding me and hoping the issue would just disappear.
So, he ended up contacting his friend’s dad.
Eventually, I contacted his dad, who’s also a close family friend and explained everything..
He was really embarrassed. He ended up paying me the full amount himself.
Now, the guy who wrecked my car is angry for involving his father.
He’s barely spoken to me since, and when he does, he acts cold, like I crossed some major line.
So, AITA for going to his dad after he destroyed my car and then ignored me for months?
I really tried to resolve it privately, but it seemed like he had no intention of doing the right thing.
In the end, avoiding responsibility only makes the fallout worse.
