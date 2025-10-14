His Friend Took Advantage Of His Kindness And Kept Staying At His Place Without Asking, So He Finally Told Him He Can’t Stay Over All The Time

Friendship is built on trust and respect.

Would you let a friend stay at your place whenever they want, even if that ended up being multiple times a week?

This man was happy to let his friend stay over occasionally after late nights out, but what started as the occasional sleepover slowly turned into his friend treating the place like his own.

So, he reached his breaking point and confronted his friend about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my friend he cant treat my apartment like his second home I am 31M and my friend is 32M. We have been close for years. Whenever we go out, he sometimes crashes at my place since I live closer. At first, I didn’t care because it was just if we stayed out late on a Friday or Sunday night. He would crash on the couch and leave in the morning. No big deal.

This man’s friend would invite himself over to his place without asking.

But lately, it’s like he thinks my place is his. One time, he stayed over on a Sunday night, left for work the next morning, and then, just showed up again that evening with his bag like it was normal to stay another night. He didn’t even ask. He just said my place was closer to his work so it made sense.

He dislikes how his friend treats his house as if it were his own.

It is not only that. He leaves dirty dishes in the sink, eats food from my fridge, and never replaces it. Sometimes, he stays more than one night without asking. I hate coming back home and he is already waiting by my door like he lives here. Other times, I am already inside and he just shows up with his bag ready to stay the night like it is automatically fine with me.

So, he confronted his friend about it.

He makes himself very comfortable on the couch, which I really do not mind. He so much acts like it is his own living room. Yesterday, I told him he can’t keep crashing here whenever he feels like it. If he wants to stay over, he has to ask me first and keep it occasional.

His friend got offended and described him as selfish to their friends.

He took offense with that and said he thought we were friends, that I’m making a big deal out of nothing. He’s already been cold with me, holding a grudge. I even heard from one of our friends that he’s been making little comments about how selfish I am. I don’t think I was harsh. I never agreed to having a part-time roommate, but now, I am wondering if I went too far because of how angry he got. AITA for setting this boundary with him?

Was this guy being selfish, or did the friend cross the line?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

He sounds like a freeloader, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person thinks he’s not a real friend.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because you’re friends doesn’t mean you can disrespect someone else’s boundaries.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.