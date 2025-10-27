His Friends Pulled A Prank On Him And His Girlfriend, So He Blocked Them Online Without Thinking Twice

We all have those friends who know how to push our buttons.

AITAH for blocking my friends after they tried to ruin my relationship? I (28M) live with my long-time girlfriend (27F). I also have a group of friends I talk to on Discord a lot. They are all guys, mostly people I used to know IRL before I moved away. And a few mutual friends, as well.

So, the questionable incident happened last night. I was really tired and went to sleep early. My girlfriend was scrolling through videos on my phone since hers is in the shop. We share our phones with each other all the time. Neither of us really consider it a big deal.

During this, my friends video-called on Discord. She answered to let them know I was asleep, but they somehow convinced her to stay. They talked for a while. In the morning, she told me they were saying what a horrible person I was. They said she could do better, etc. She kinda laughed it off and told me to watch my back around those guys.

I was pretty mad, so I asked them what happened. I expected them to say it was a misunderstanding or something. Instead, they said they thought it would be hilarious if they could break us up over Discord. I responded by leaving the group chat and blocking a few of them who started spamming my DMs.

Now, my girlfriend is saying that was too far. She says that even though what they did was dumb, there was “no harm done.” She said I should just let it go. She also said she just told me so I could be a little wary. She would hate to be responsible for ruining my relationship with my long-term friends. Now, I’m wondering if I should unblock and apologize. AITA?

True friends can do crazy things to test your patience.

