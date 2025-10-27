His Girlfriend Has A History Of Overreacting, And Now She’s Lashing Out At Him For Looking At A Baby Photo Of Her

We have our own eccentricities.

Some people just can’t accept them and that’s okay.

But the person in this story takes this to the next level.

See why her partner is not okay with it.

AITA or is this a little too far? My partner and I have a pretty great relationship overall but there is this one thing I have always not understood about her. She has the particular thing about information about her.

Her feelings on this are very extreme. As are her actions.

I know she once broke up with an ex because he read her medication schedule which was on her fridge. She strongly stands behind that he shouldn’t have read that irrespective of it being on the fridge. Even though I strongly feel otherwise especially if he was someone you are seeing. Anyway, today, her newly minted brother-in-law (he recently married into the family) texted me a baby pic of her. Nothing harmful, just a cutesy pic. I sent it to her and said awww who was such a cute kiddo… She completely lost it and went at him for violating her privacy. I told her I get boundaries but I feel this is a lot.

He might as well have thrown gas onto a fire…

Then she came at me and said she thought I was going to love her for her and she guesses she has to change to satisfy me. I don’t understand the over reaction and I find the passive aggressive response a little alarming She continued passive aggressively engaging. I said I need a time out because I don’t want to spew that type of engagement on any level. I get having privacy but it feels like she wants to control the narrative i know and see about her from only her. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Definitely. I hope she gets the help she needs.

Very intense, but could be mental illness.

It’s not sustainable.

It really does. He should get expert advice on what to do.

Exactly. You can’t reason with this behavior.

This made me sad for both of them.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.